Apple releases third iOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS 14.1 betas

Apple has released the third developer beta version of the upcoming iOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS 14.1 software updates. These software updates enable new Apple Music and AirDrop features, the new Double Tap feature on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and more.

Apple Music gains a new favoriting feature that will eventually power a new playlist of favorited material. Apple Music is also making it possible to create custom artwork for playlists without leaving the app.

AirDrop, which already received a well-designed update in iOS 17.0, is adding the promised feature of finishing an extended AirDrop session over the internet when going out of AirDrop range.

Apple is also enhancing one of its most popular features in iOS 17. StandBy mode gains more granular controls in Settings, including the ability to leave it on without the display sleeping in iOS 17.1.

iOS 17.1 and its related OS updates leave even more to the list of features to ship. The list includes Apple’s new Journal app and much more.

We’ll dig in to the third beta versions of each release and report back with everything we find. Spot something interesting? Give us a shout on social media or in the comments!