Apple announces more iOS 17 features coming later this year: Apple Music updates, Apple ID proximity sign-in, more

iOS 17 is coming on September 18 after three months of beta testing. We already knew that there were some iOS 17 features that wouldn’t launch until later this year, but Apple has now published an in-depth breakdown with more details. According to Apple, there’s an array of new features coming to iOS 17 later this year via a separate software update.

New iOS 17 features coming later this year

When iOS 17 was announced at WWDC in June, Apple outlined three features that wouldn’t debut until sometime later this year:

Journal app: This brand-new iPhone app lets you write about your experiences, find meaningful insights, and let journaling suggestions and writing prompts help you get started.

In a new PDF breakdown published on the iOS 17 Preview website this week, Apple goes more in-depth on what’s still to come in iOS 17 this year. This list includes some features that were announced at WWDC but also some previously unannounced features that are apparently on the iOS 17 roadmap for this year:

Stickers in Messages: The new Stickers experience provides you with a single home for all your stickers. Later this year, you’ll also be able to access all of this through the Tapback menu.

: Play or pause a podcast or News+ audio story. Favorite songs Apple Music playlist: Quickly get back to your favorite songs in this new playlist. Find the Favorite Songs playlist in your Library or just ask Siri.

I’m intrigued by a number of these features, including the enhancements to Apple Music and the new “Apple ID proximity sign-in” feature. As 9to5Mac reported last month, Apple has already ramped up iOS 17.1 testing internally. It’s unlikely that all of these new features will be included in iOS 17.1, but iOS 17.2 and beyond are also in the works.

