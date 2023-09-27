iOS 17.1 beta 1: New Apple Music and AirDrop features, more

I hope you enjoyed the two-week gap with no Apple betas, because we’re back on the grind today. iOS 17.1 beta 1 is here, and it includes a number of changes and new features. There are AirDrop updates, new Apple Music features, and more.

iOS 17.1 features build number 21B5045h. It’s available now to registered developers, who can update via the Settings app by going to “General” and then choosing “Software Update.” We expect iOS 17.1 to be released to public beta testers sometime later this week or next week.

What’s new in iOS 17.1?

iOS 17.1 enables the ability to “Favorite” songs and albums in Apple Music. This option can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu on a song or album and looking for the new “Favorite” icon. Eventually, Apple says that Apple Music will automatically generate playlists with all of your “Favorite” songs and albums, but that doesn’t appear to be included in the first iOS 17.1 beta.

Also in Apple Music, Apple has added a library of artwork that you can use to customize your playlists. To do this, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of a playlist and choose “Edit.” Apple Music will use the name of your playlist and overlay it onto a selection of album artwork that you can use.

As part of iOS 17’s introduction at WWDC, Apple said that AirDrop would be able to continue transfers over the internet if the two devices are separated. This feature wasn’t included in the initial release of iOS 17, but iOS 17.1 adds support. There’s also a new toggle in Settings that lets you opt to use cellular data to complete these AirDrop transfers, in addition to Wi-Fi.

As we reported this morning, iOS 17.1 also enables support for seeing credit card and bank account balances for the Wallet app. This feature, however, is only available in the UK. (h/t @HelloX2023)

Other changes:

Apple Podcasts now correctly shows full-screen chapter artwork, fixing a bug that was present in iOS 17.

NameDrop is now available on the Apple Watch with today’s watchOS 10.1

What we’re still waiting on

There are a handful of other new features that Apple has announced but aren’t included in iOS 17.1. Here are a few of the big ones that are still missing:

Apple Music collaborative playlists: Invite friends to join your playlist, and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. In Now Playing, you can use emoji to react to the song choices. Favorite Songs playlist.

The new Journal app: This brand-new iPhone app lets you write about your experiences, find meaningful insights, and let journaling suggestions and writing prompts help you get started.

Double Tap on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not available in watchOS 10.1 beta 1.

Spot any other changes in iOS 17.1 beta 1? Let us know in the comments! We’ll have more coverage of everything new in today’s updates throughout the rest of the week.

