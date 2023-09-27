 Skip to main content

Apple Wallet app can now show current account balances from UK banks

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 27 2023 - 10:02 am PT
3 Comments

Apple is soft launching a new iPhone Wallet app integration today that is powered by the United Kingdom’s Open Banking API. The Wallet app will now be able to show the user’s current account balance from their bank, as well as a history of deposits and payments. This includes balances for credit and debit cards. The balances will also be shown inline when buying something with Apple Pay, helping users be more financially aware about whether they can responsibly afford the purchase.

This integration is rolling out first as part of the upcoming iOS 17.1 developer beta. It will be available to a subset of Wallet app users in the UK, who have an Apple Pay credit or debit card associated with a supporting bank.

Supporting banks in this initial rollout include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Monzo, and Starling.

Users can securely authorize the integration through the Wallet app, using a familiar OAuth flow. As you might expect, Apple’s usual privacy standards apply. Any data retrieved from this API is kept solely on the user’s device, and not stored on Apple’s servers.

International Apple users are used to bemoaning US-only features; it’s rare for the reverse to happen. However, Apple is launching this feature exclusively in the UK due to the existence of an interoperable open banking standard in the country. The path to getting a feature like this in other regions, like the US, is much less clear.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.