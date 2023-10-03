iOS 17.1 beta 2 adds new display settings for StandBy, more

iOS 17.1 beta 2 has arrived, coming one week after the release of the first beta. Today’s update includes some new changes to StandBy, and also the return of the ringtones that were included in iOS 17 but not in the first iOS 17.1 beta.

Head below for a rundown of everything new in iOS 17.1 beta 2…

iOS 17.1 beta 2 features build number 21B5056e. It’s available now to registered developers, who can update via the Settings app by going to “General” and then choosing “Software Update.” We expect iOS 17.1 beta 2 to be released to public beta testers sometime later this week.

In addition to iOS 17.1 beta 2, Apple has also released the second developer betas of watchOS 10.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, and iPadOS 17.1.

What’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 2?

As I said at the beginning, iOS 17.1 beta 2 includes all of the new ringtones that were included in iOS 17. These ringtones were not available in iOS 17.1 beta 1 because the build was compiled before iOS 17 shipped to the public, but iOS 17.1 beta 2 gets things back on track.

The ringtones, however, are still just as quiet as they are in iOS 17.0. The update does, however, include the ability to set custom tones unlike iOS 17.

Apple has added several new options in the Settings app for StandBy. Under the new “Display” option in the StandBy menu, there are new settings for turning the display off automatically, after 20 seconds, or never.

Previously, Apple did not offer that layer of granular control for StandBy. The new “Never” option means that you can now ensure your StandBy widgets are always visible. These new options, however, are only available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, which are equipped with always-on displays.

Apple also says that iOS 17.1 and macOS 14.1 beta 2 fix an issue where Remote Widgets might have rendered blank on mismatched iOS and macOS releases.

Finally, iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 beta 2 include the new Double Tap feature for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Learn more in our dedicated hands-on with the new feature.

Spot any other changes in iOS 17.1 beta 2? Let us know in the comments! We’ll have more coverage of everything new in today’s updates throughout the rest of the week.

