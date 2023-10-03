 Skip to main content

Apple releases second iOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS 14.1 betas alongside visionOS 1 beta 4

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 3 2023 - 10:25 am PT
Apple has released the second developer beta version of the upcoming iOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS 14.1 software updates. Apple has also released the fourth visionOS beta for developers creating Apple Vision Pro software.

The first update to iOS 17 has already introduced changes to Apple Music, AirDrop, and other parts of the system.

iOS 17.1 will deliver some upcoming iPhone and iPad features that didn’t make the initial launch in September. For example, Apple teased a new Journal app in June that it said would be coming later this year.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also gain a new Double Tap gesture for interacting with the screen without touching it.

For Vision Pro developers, Apple has promised to release the App Store in a future beta version.

News

