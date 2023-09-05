App Store launching on visionOS for developers later this year

As developers continue to work on bringing their apps to Vision Pro, Apple has shared a new update via its website with details on the Vision Pro’s App Store. Starting this fall, Apple says that visionOS will include the App Store built-in, allowing developers to expand their testing of Vision Pro apps.

As Apple explained at WWDC in June, Vision Pro will be able to run “nearly all iPhone and iPad” apps that are currently in the App Store. Developers can also build and optimize apps specifically for Vision Pro and visionOS.

visionOS is currently in developer beta, while Apple has also seeded pre-release hardware kits to some developers and is holding in-person labs around the globe. Currently, however, the versions of visionOS being tested don’t include the App Store, which means developers can’t download and test third-party apps.

Starting this fall, however, Apple says that will change. In a post on its developer website, Apple explains:

Starting this fall, an upcoming developer beta release of visionOS will include the App Store. By default, your iPad and/or iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store on Apple Vision Pro. Most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are also included in visionOS, which means nearly all iPad and iPhone apps can run on visionOS, unmodified. Customers will be able to use your apps on visionOS early next year when Apple Vision Pro becomes available.

Apple also adds that if a developer’s app “requires a capability that is unavailable on Apple Vision Pro, App Store Connect will indicate that your app isn’t compatible and it won’t be made available.”

The full details are available in Apple’s blog post.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.