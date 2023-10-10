Apple releases iOS 16.7.1 with important security fixes for non-iOS 17 users

Edit: iOS 16.7.1 is available for all iPhones that haven’t updated to iOS 17 yet, not just older iPhones.

While many of you have likely jumped ship to iOS 17 at this point, that’s not an option for people with older iPhone and iPad models. For those people, Apple has now released iOS 16.7.1 for iPhone.

iPadOS 16.7.1 is also now available for iPad users whose devices are not able to run iPadOS 17.

The build number for iOS 16.7.1 is 20H30. You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. iOS 16.7.1 is available to iPhones that are not supported by iOS 17, but are supported by iOS 16. This includes the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 16.7.1 are short and sweet: “This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

Apple hasn’t yet updated its security releases website with the details on what’s new in iOS 16.7.1. The likely assumption, however, is that the update fixes the same vulnerability that was patched for iOS 17 users last week with the release of iOS 17.0.3.

We’ll have more details on what’s new in iOS 16.7.1 as soon as Apple updates its website with more in-depth information.

