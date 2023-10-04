iOS 17.0.3 fixes security breach that had been actively exploited

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 17.0.3 for iPhone users. Although the update doesn’t bring any new features, it fixes a bug that had been causing some iPhone models (especially the iPhone 15 Pro) to overheat more than usual. However, iOS 17.0.3 also comes with two important security fixes, including a fix for a breach that had been actively exploited.

iOS 17.0.3 patches two exploits

According to a document published by Apple on its website, iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 fix a Kernel exploit found in versions prior to iOS 16.6. The company explains that an attacker with access to the device could elevate their privileges to run malicious code. “The issue was addressed with improved checks,” Apple details.

But that’s not the only exploit fixed by today’s update. It also fixes a WebRTC exploit where attackers could use a buffer overflow to execute code arbitrarily. The discovery of the exploit was attributed to Bugzilla, a bug monitoring platform developed by the Mozilla Project.

iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 are available for every iPhone and iPad model compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. This includes iPhone XR and later, and every iPad with an A10X chip or later. Keeping your device up-to-date is important to keep it safe from hackers and malware.

Here’s how to update your iPhone or iPad:

Open the Settings app Tap the General menu Select Software Update Wait until the update shows up and tap Update Now

We recommend backing up your device before installing software updates.

