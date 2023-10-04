Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 with fix for iPhone 15 overheating issues

As expected, Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 for iPhone users to address overheating concerns. This comes after Apple acknowledged the overheating problems last weekend, attributing the problem to software bugs rather than issues with the iPhone 15 Pro design.

iOS 17.0.3 release notes and changes

The build number for today’s release of iOS 17.0.3 is 21A360. You can update by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. iOS 17.0.3 is available for any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 17.

Here’s what Apple says about today’s update: “This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

In the days following the iPhone 15’s release, a number of users complained of their new devices overheating and running at abnormally high temperatures. In a statement on Saturday, Apple said that it had “found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users” and promised a software fix.

Apple also confirmed to 9to5Mac that the titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro is not to blame for any overheating problems, contrary to what some reports stated last week. In fact, Apple said that the new design actually leads to better heat dissipation than previous iPhones with stainless steel

Apple also blamed third-party apps including Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber for overloading the iPhone’s CPU. Instagram and Uber have received updates via the App Store over the last several days, but Asphalt 9 has not been updated.

Be sure to let us know down in the comments if iOS 17.0.3 addresses any overheating problems you experienced on your iPhone. We’ll have more coverage on the update throughout the rest of the week.

