iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems caused by design compromises, Kuo says

Since the iPhone 15 Pro launched on Friday, we’ve seen somewhat widespread reports of overheating problems. In a new post on Tuesday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that these problems aren’t because of the 3nm A17 Pro chip but rather “compromises made in the thermal system.”

The A17 Pro chip inside the iPhone 15 Pro is Apple and TSMC’s first 3nm processor. This has led to speculation that the new 3nm technology is to blame for overheating problems. What Kuo says, however, is that the problems are because of changes Apple made to accommodate the switch to titanium and make the iPhone 15 Pro models lighter than their predecessors.

Kuo writes:

My survey indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro series overheating issues are unrelated to TSMC’s advanced 3nm node. The primary cause is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame, which negatively impacts thermal efficiency.

Kuo predicts that Apple will be able to address these problems through software updates. That being said, Apple may struggle to make too many improvements without also compromising chip performance:

It’s expected that Apple will address this through software updates, but improvements may be limited unless Apple lowers processor performance. If Apple does not properly address this issue, it could negatively impact shipments over the product life cycle of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

We detailed some of the complaints surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro’s overheating concerns earlier this morning. Have you noticed your device getting abnormally warm? Let us know in the comments below.