Apple has released a new iPhone software update that includes the 2024 Black Unity wallpaper, collaborative Apple Music playlists, Stolen Device Protection, AirPlay for hotel TVs, and more. The latest version, iOS 17.3, also includes AppleCare and warranty information in Settings for all covered devices with your Apple ID. Lastly, iOS 17.3 includes ongoing improvements to crash detection on iPhone 14 and later. iPadOS 17.3 also gains the new Apple Music features.

Stolen Device Detection is a new opt-in feature that aims to prevent crime rings focused on targeting iPhone users in public places. The Wall Street Journal reported on the crime scheme last year.

Collaborative playlists for Apple Music is a feature that has been in the works for a bit. The feature premiered for beta testers in iOS 17.2, but it didn’t make the release version. The Apple Music update returned in iOS 17.3 with emoji reactions.

The 2024 Unity wallpaper was revealed last week as part of the Black Unity collection. The collection includes a newly designed Sport band, Apple Watch face, and iPhone wallpaper. Look for the Unity section when adding a new wallpaper to find the 2024 artwork.

As for AirPlay for hotel TVs, that’s a feature that will require supported TVs in hotels before it can be used. Apple points to hotel brands from IHG Hotels & Resorts as the first to support hotel AirPlay. Separately, LG has named its Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs as hardware that will work with hotel AirPlay.

Apple added video streaming to AirPlay 2 several years ago, but the connection between Apple devices and AirPlay 2 TVs happens over Wi-Fi. AirPlay for hotel TVs uses an on-screen QR code from the TV to initiate pairing where a long list of every hotel TV on the password-protected network is not practical.

iOS 17.3 release notes

Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed

Lock Screen

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Music

Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist

This update also includes the following improvements:

AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

More