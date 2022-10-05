Accessory makers begin selling cases for redesigned 10th-gen iPad ahead of official announcement

Apple has been rumored to introduce new iPad models later this month, which has even been corroborated by 9to5Mac. Now, accessory makers have begun selling cases for a redesigned (and non-existent) 10th generation iPad ahead of the official launch, which suggests that the new products are indeed coming soon.

Cases for the new 10th generation iPad

As noted by Japanese website MacOtaraka, popular accessory manufacturer ESR has added new cases for the 10th generation iPad to its Amazon Japan store webpage. While the iPad renders are unlikely to be official, the case give us an idea of what to expect for the new entry-level iPad model.

For example, the cases have a larger cutout for the camera module, which is similar to that on the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5. One of the cases attaches to the iPad magnetically, while another, more robust case has cutouts for the new Power button with Touch ID and for the magnetic Apple Pencil charger on the side, which suggests that this iPad will have the same design as more modern iPads.

ESR notes in the product description that the new cases are not compatible with older models of the entry-level iPad, which again corroborates the new design.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed exclusive details about the 10th generation iPad. According to our sources, iPad 10 (codenamed J272) will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is about 30% faster than the A13 chip that powers the 9th generation iPad. The new entry-level iPad is also expected to support 5G connectivity, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, a slightly larger display, and better cameras.

Of course, there’s nothing very special about this iPad compared to the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it’s worth noting that this will be the first time Apple brings a more modern design and technologies like 5G and USB-C to its most affordable iPad. The 9th generation iPad still features huge bezels around the display, a Lighting port, and Touch ID built into the Home button.

More products coming in October

Interestingly, ESR has also begun selling cases for unreleased iPad Pro models on Amazon Japan. According to rumors, Apple is also expected to introduce a new generation iPad Pro with the M2 chip in the coming weeks.

Last month, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple might introduce new iPads and Macs in October via press releases rather than holding a special event. According to the journalist, Apple also has plans to announce the long-awaited Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip by the end of the year.

