Gurman: Upcoming Apple product announcements could come as press releases, not an October Event

Apple’s rumored October event might not happen at all. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might not have enough products to justify a keynote. Instead, the journalist believes the company could focus on a few press releases instead.

A few years ago, Apple announced almost every day of the week a new product. Instead of making an event, the company decided it would be better to unveil products as press releases. With that in mind, Gurman thinks Apple could do the same, instead of making a keynote.

According to the journalist, Apple will unveil the following products in 2022:

M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros

In addition, “an update to the Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a RAM boost is also getting closer and could potentially launch this year.” For the Mac Pro, Gurman thinks it will be released later in 2023.

Here’s what he writes in the Power On newsletter:

None of these new products is a major departure for Apple. They’ll get some improved specifications and a chip that was already announced at a formal event in June at WWDC 2022. That has me thinking: Does Apple really have enough here to make it worth pulling together another highly polished launch event? It seems unlikely. Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote.

In addition, the lack of the Apple Headset teaser or announcement could also make it less likely for the company to prepare for an October event.

Do you think Apple will announce an October event or release new products through online announcements? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: