Apple Developer app teases WWDC 24 with ‘Get ready’ tips

May 28 2024 - 10:50 am PT
WWDC 24 get ready tips

WWDC 24 is just around the corner and in preparing for the big event, Apple is promoting a new “Get ready” list in its Developer app. Here’s what you can do to get organized for this year’s WWDC.

Apple hasn’t released a new version of the Apple Developer app but updated the content inside of the app (via Aaron Zollo).

You can find the new “Coming in swiftly” banner and info in the Discover or WWDC tabs of the Apple Developer app (free download for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro).

At the bottom of the Apple Developer app update, you can click the “Get ready” link to get all of the company’s tips (available outside the app too).

Get ready for WWDC 24

Apple also highlights you can make sure you’re getting push notifications in the Account tab of the Apple Developer app

In related news, Apple just cemented the WWDC 24 schedule along with announcing the Apple Design Award finalists:

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

