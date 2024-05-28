 Skip to main content

Apple Design Award finalists announced ahead of WWDC, including new Spatial Computing category

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 28 2024 - 10:37 am PT
Apple Design Awards 2024

Today alongside confirming the details for WWDC 2024’s keynote and other offerings, Apple has announced its Apple Design Award finalists for the year.

As per tradition, Apple annually recognizes some of the best apps on the App Store across a variety of categories. The finalists this year consist of 42 apps and games across a total of seven categories, with three apps and three games in each category. Brand new this year: a Spatial Computing category highlighting six Vision Pro apps.

Here is the full list of finalists for the 2024 Apple Design Awards, with winners expected to be revealed in the lead-up to WWDC.

Spatial Computing

Finalists in this category brought extraordinary craftsmanship to their exceptional spatial experiences.

Innovation

Finalists in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre.

Delight and Fun

Finalists in this category provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences enhanced by Apple technologies.

Inclusivity

Finalists in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

Social Impact

Finalists in this category improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues.

Interaction

Finalists in this category deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform.

Visuals and Graphics

Finalists in this category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme.

