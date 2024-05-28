Today less than two weeks out from the June 10 start of WWDC, Apple has detailed what developers and other observers can expect out of its annual conference this year, which is expected to bring a host of news centered around AI.

WWDC will kick off Monday, June 10 with a Keynote address where Apple will unveil the latest updates to its software platforms. iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and more will all be detailed and the first developer betas for these new releases should be released shortly afterwards. The keynote will take place at 10 a.m. PDT and be streamed live on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.

Like in recent years, in-person attendance for WWDC will be limited to invited members of the press and developers who won the WWDC lottery.

Shortly following the keynote, a Platforms State of the Union will kick off at 1 p.m. PDT on June 10, and can also be streamed live in the Apple Developer app and on the developer website.

Throughout the week, developers will have access to experts at Apple who are available to assist with implementing all the latest features and technologies of the coming software platforms into their apps. Additionally, session videos will be released daily throughout the week.

Apple has teased that this year’s WWDC will be heavy on AI-related announcements, with its software platforms expected to debut a host of new AI-related features.