As we previously reported, Apple announced WWDC 2024 on June 10-14. Although the event will be streamed online with pre-recorded sessions, developers had the chance to sign up to attend an in-person event at Apple Park. Now Apple is notifying the winners of the WWDC 2024 lottery who will have the chance to watch the opening event right from Apple Park.

Developers invited to attend Apple event in June

Registration for the WWDC 2024 in-person event opened on March 26 and developers had until yesterday to sign up. Apple said the winners would be notified on April 4, and developers are now receiving emails about their status in the WWDC lottery – whether they won or not.

Apple says that the winning developers were randomly selected. Those who won are receiving an email with instructions to confirm their attendance at the event which will take place on June 10 in Cupertino, California. Developers who applied but didn’t win are also receiving an email saying that they may have an extra chance if space becomes available.

In previous years, Apple has invited more developers a few weeks later, probably after some of the winners decided not to attend the event.

There are no details on how many developers Apple has invited to attend WWDC 2024 in person. In addition to the lottery, the company will also take 50 students for a “three-day experience” at Apple Park in June. The press is also likely to be invited to the opening event.

Boom! I got a golden ticket for the #WWDC24 special event at Apple Park! 🤩 Check your inboxes, folks – see you there? 💫 pic.twitter.com/A3F0JLe9rq — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) April 4, 2024

More about WWDC 2024

Apple is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and also visionOS at WWDC 2024. Rumors suggest that iOS 18 will introduce significant changes, including multiple AI-based features and a new way of organizing the Home Screen. It’s unclear whether the company plans to introduce new hardware at the event.

More information about WWDC 2024 can be found on the Apple Developer website.