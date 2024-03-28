As reported on Tuesday, Apple today notified the winners of the 2024 Swift Student Challenge. For those unfamiliar, the competition encourages developers to show off their coding skills by creating playground projects. This year, some of the winners will attend an in-person WWDC 2024 event at Apple Park.

2024 Swift Student Challenge winners

Esther Hare, senior director of developer marketing at Apple, congratulated the winners in a post on X. “We’re so inspired by the commitment and enthusiasm of all the students who were brave enough to submit their work. HUGE congratulations to all 350 winners and to our inaugural group of 50 Distinguished Winners,” the executive said.

The 350 winners will receive an official Apple certificate and a one-year subscription to the Apple Developer Program, a voucher to take an Apple Developer Program certification exam, and AirPods Max. For the first time, Apple has also chosen 50 “Distinguished Winners” who will have an “extraordinary three-day experience” at Apple Park in June.

In the past, winners have been presented with AirPods Pro, WWDC-themed pins, and an exclusive jacket.

I just won the Swift Student Challenge again – as a distinguished winner! #WWDC #SwiftStudentChallenge pic.twitter.com/SORE13nyRO — Vedant (@vedantapps) March 28, 2024

WWDC 2024

This year’s WWDC will take place from June 10 to 14. Similar to previous Apple events, the WWDC 2024 sessions will be pre-recorded and streamed online – although the press and invited developers will have the opportunity to watch the opening keynote at an in-person event.

Apple is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and also visionOS at WWDC 2024. Rumors suggest that iOS 18 will introduce significant changes, including multiple AI-based features and a new way of organizing the Home Screen. It’s unclear whether the company plans to introduce new hardware at the event.