Apple promoting WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge winners, award includes AirPods Pro and special pin pack

Apple is showcasing three WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge winners who submitting original app playgrounds using Apple’s Swift developer language. The highlighted submissions include app playgrounds for strengthening eye muscles, sports and filmmaking, and learning about dinosaur fossils. Winners have also been showing off their swag that comes along with the invitation to attend WWDC in person and online.

Michelle Caliendo, 25, created “a memory game featuring anatomically correct pictures of dinosaur fossils that she drew in Procreate on iPad” after only learning Swift in September. Asmi Jain, 20, made a “playground to track a user’s eye movements as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen” that was inspired by her friend’s uncle and can strengthen eye muscles. Yemi Agesin, 21, created a first-person baseball game that combines his sports and filmmaking interests.

This year, Swift Student Challenge winners are awarded an invitation to attend WWDC in person as well as access to participate virtually. The swag pack sent to winners also includes the latest AirPods Pro, a pack of WWDC-themed physical pins, and a WWDC23 jacket.

Via Carlos M and Kyoya

Each of the three winners featured by Apple are first-time winners. Apple also expanded the winners pool from 350 to 375 this year. In total, Apple says over 30 countries and regions are represented in this year’s victory circle.

WWDC23 kicks off on Monday, June 5, where Apple is widely expected to unveil its long-rumored mixed reality headset. 9to5Mac will be onsite at the event so stay tuned for comprehensive coverage. The keynote event is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will be streamed live.