It’s been only a couple of months since Apple’s most popular Mac was updated to the M3 chip, and about half a year since the M3 first debuted.

But already, thanks to the M4’s inclusion in the new iPad Pro, prospective Mac buyers are wondering when this new iPad-exclusive chip will make its way into the Mac lineup.

Here’s what we currently expect from the M4’s Mac timeline.

M4’s surprising iPad Pro debut

Due to the relatively recent launch of the M3 chip, Apple outfitting the new iPad Pro with an M4 was big news. Leaving aside the accelerated update cycle for a new chip, the iPad had also never been selected to debut an M-class chip before.

Although the M3 is a fantastic chip, reports indicate its first-generation 3-nanometer fabrication process was plagued by production issues and inefficiencies. As a result, Apple had abundant motivation to move on quickly to the M4 and its new and improved process. Though there’s nothing wrong with the M3 itself, Apple can save money and offer even better performance with the M4, so that’s what it’s doing.

When will the M4 come to the Mac?

The M4’s “early” launch, however, creates a slight dilemma for prospective Mac buyers. Should they pick up a still-very-fresh M3 Mac, or wait for the M4 model that’s almost certain to come in the near future?

According to various reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, here are some key details about the timeline and range of Macs expected to receive the M4 chip:

The first Macs to receive the M4 line of chips should arrive in late 2024

These 2024 M4 models will likely include the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros , and the Mac mini

, and the M4 iMacs are expected in either late 2024 or early 2025

are expected in either or 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M4 are expected in early-to-mid 2025

with M4 are expected in Mac Studio and Mac Pro are expected to be the final Macs to receive the M4, arriving in mid-to-late 2025

As always, product launches are subject to change at any time, but the above timeline makes a lot of sense based on the release pattern of previous Macs and which devices are most in need of updates.

M4 all the things

This timeline means that unlike some prior M-class chips, the M4 is expected to be added to every single Mac product. No devices will miss out on the performance boosts offered by the M4.

Although it was unusual for the iPad Pro to receive the first M4, in due time the entire Mac lineup should benefit from the new chip.

Are you in the market for a Mac? Do you expect to buy an M3 model or wait for an M4? Let us know in the comments.