Apple teases ‘Absolutely Incredible’ AI-focused WWDC

Apple officially set the dates for WWDC 2024 today, revealing that the event will take place from June 10 through June 14. As if there were any doubts that artificial intelligence will be a key part of WWDC this year, Apple’s marketing boss Greg Joswiak says the event will be “Absolutely Incredible.”

Get it? (A)bsolutely (I)ncredible…

AI at WWDC 2024

Even beyond Joswiak’s subtle AI tease on social media today, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased Apple’s plans to unveil new AI announcements on multiple occasions this year.

During Apple’s most recent earnings call, Cook said Apple is spending a “tremendous amount of time and effort” on artificial intelligence technologies, and the company is “excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024