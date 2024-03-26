Apple has officially announced WWDC24 with the developer week kicking off on June 10. Like it’s done in recent years, the company is holding a special, invite-only in-person event to watch the keynote at Apple headquarters and more. Here’s how to apply for a spot.

Apple is continuing its tradition of offering WWDC online for free to everyone and also hosting the in-person event this year. Apple shared the details on its developer site:

Apply for the opportunity to join us in person for an all-day event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Watch the Keynote and exciting new programming, meet with Apple experts, and take part in special activities.

Along with the “all-day event” at Apple Park on June 10, Apple says badge pick-up and a welcome reception at the Infinite Loop Campus will happen on Sunday, June 9.

How to apply for WWDC24 in-person event

Want to go to the special WWDC event this year?

Just head to Apple’s developer page and click the Request to attend link

link Apple will let you know if you’re selected

