Apple confirms limited, in-person event for WWDC24, here’s how to apply

Mar 26 2024
Apple has officially announced WWDC24 with the developer week kicking off on June 10. Like it’s done in recent years, the company is holding a special, invite-only in-person event to watch the keynote at Apple headquarters and more. Here’s how to apply for a spot.

Apple is continuing its tradition of offering WWDC online for free to everyone and also hosting the in-person event this year. Apple shared the details on its developer site:

Apply for the opportunity to join us in person for an all-day event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Watch the Keynote and exciting new programming, meet with Apple experts, and take part in special activities.

Along with the “all-day event” at Apple Park on June 10, Apple says badge pick-up and a welcome reception at the Infinite Loop Campus will happen on Sunday, June 9.

How to apply for WWDC24 in-person event

Want to go to the special WWDC event this year?

Check out our full coverage on what to expect from the event and you can head to the WWDC24 landing page to see more from Apple.

What are you most excited about for WWDC24? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

