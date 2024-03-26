WWDC 2024 confirmed for June 10: iOS 18 and more expected

Apple has officially confirmed WWDC 2024, where iOS 18 for iPhone users will be officially announced. The company says that this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 10 through June 14. The festivities will get started with a special keynote on Monday, June 10.

“Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special event at Apple Park on June 10,” Apple says.

WWDC 2024 is official!

In a press release announcing WWDC 2024 today, Apple says:

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to celebrate in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day. Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.

WWDC will kick off on June 10 with Apple’s special keynote at Apple Park. Other WWDC 2024 festivities will include the State of the Union, the Apple Design Awards, sessions for developers, and more. There will also be “video sessions and opportunities to engage with Apple designers and engineers and connect with the worldwide developer community.”

Details on how to apply to attend WWDC in-person can be found on the Apple Developer site and app.

In addition to the in-person component of WWDC 2024 at Apple Park, Apple says that the entire conference will be available online for all developers. There is no cost for WWDC, whether you attend online or in person.

Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. On March 28, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park. Fifty Distinguished Winners, who are recognized for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Apple says more WWDC 2024 details will be shared prior to the event through the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

What to expect at WWDC 2024

Apple will announce the next round of its major software updates at WWDC 2024. This year, the announcements are expected to be headlined by iOS 18, which Apple reportedly believes is the biggest update to the iPhone ever. The update will include new artificial intelligence features as well as a more customizable Home Screen interface.

In addition to iOS 18, Apple will also announce the following updates at WWDC 2024:

iPadOS 18

visionOS 2

tvOS 18

macOS 15

watchOS 11

What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2024? Let us know down in the comments.