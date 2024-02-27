Rumor: These are the devices that will support iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS 18 will be announced at WWDC in June, and is rumored to be one of the biggest updates ever for iPhone users. Now, a new rumor allegedly offers our first look at which devices will be compatible with iOS 18 when it’s released later this year. The rumor also allegedly offers details on iPadOS 18 compatibility as well.
The list of devices was shared on Twitter by a private account, but that post was quickly deleted. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, however, was able to get a look at the list before it was deleted. The post was allegedly from an account “with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS releases.”
So which devices will be compatible with iOS 18? Here’s what that rumor claims:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
For iPad users, the same account reportedly says that iPadOS 18 will drop support for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both of which were first released in 2017 and use the A10X Fusion processor. As MacRumors points out, the iPad 6 and iPad 7 are also powered by the A10, so it’s likely that iPadOS 18 will drop support for those devices as well.
- iPad: 2020 and later
- iPad mini: 2019 and later
- iPad Air: 2019 and later
- iPad Pro 2018 and later
9to5Mac’s Take
I’d treat this rumor with a bit of skepticism right now, simply because the original post was deleted, and we haven’t been able to independently verify this list. It’s always possible that the account deleted the post because it learned the information was inaccurate.
If true, this means that iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17.
The important thing to keep in mind, however, is that Apple oftentimes restricts new features to only the most recent iPhone models. For example, even though the iPhone XS might be supported by iOS 18, it will undoubtedly miss out on some of the newest and most impressive features.
You can learn more about what to expect from iOS 18 in our complete roundup.
