Rumor: These are the devices that will support iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS 18 will be announced at WWDC in June, and is rumored to be one of the biggest updates ever for iPhone users. Now, a new rumor allegedly offers our first look at which devices will be compatible with iOS 18 when it’s released later this year. The rumor also allegedly offers details on iPadOS 18 compatibility as well.

iOS 18 devices

The list of devices was shared on Twitter by a private account, but that post was quickly deleted. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, however, was able to get a look at the list before it was deleted. The post was allegedly from an account “with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS releases.”

So which devices will be compatible with iOS 18? Here’s what that rumor claims:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPadOS 18 compatibility

For iPad users, the same account reportedly says that iPadOS 18 will drop support for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both of which were first released in 2017 and use the A10X Fusion processor. As MacRumors points out, the iPad 6 and iPad 7 are also powered by the A10, so it’s likely that iPadOS 18 will drop support for those devices as well.

iPadOS 18 compatibility:

iPad: 2020 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

9to5Mac’s Take

I’d treat this rumor with a bit of skepticism right now, simply because the original post was deleted, and we haven’t been able to independently verify this list. It’s always possible that the account deleted the post because it learned the information was inaccurate.

If true, this means that iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17.

The important thing to keep in mind, however, is that Apple oftentimes restricts new features to only the most recent iPhone models. For example, even though the iPhone XS might be supported by iOS 18, it will undoubtedly miss out on some of the newest and most impressive features.

