iOS 18 again said to be ‘the most ambitious overhaul’ to the iPhone ever

Apple today confirmed that WWDC 2024 will kick off on June 10, where we expect iOS 18 and major new AI features. In a new report today, Bloomberg reiterates that iOS 18 will be “the most ambitious overhaul of the iPhone’s software in its history.”

One thing we shouldn’t expect at WWDC, however, is Apple’s own generative AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

iOS 18 at WWDC 2024

Over the last several weeks, multiple sources have reported that Apple will team up with a partner, such as Google, to power at least some of the new AI features coming in iOS 18. Apple has also reportedly held talks with Baidu and OpenAI about potential partnerships.

In today’s report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that Apple’s announcements will “include a slew of new proactive features to assist users in their daily lives.” The announcements will not, however, include an Apple chatbot. The report says:

Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy will include a slew of new proactive features to assist users in their daily lives. The company isn’t planning to debut its own generative AI chatbot, though. Instead, Apple is holding talks with potential partners like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI to supply generative AI services, Bloomberg News has reported.

In addition to new AI features, iOS 18 will also reportedly include changes to the user interface, as well as new Home Screen customization options. In particular, iOS 18 will reportedly allow iPhone users to freely place app icons on their Home Screens, without being restricted by the existing grid layout.

As for this year’s watchOS 11 update for Apple Watch, Bloomberg says we should expect a “minor refresh.” Apple is also working on visionOS 2 for Apple Vision Pro, alongside updates for the iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

For more details on what to expect from iOS 18 at WWDC in June, check out our full guide.

