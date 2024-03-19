NYTimes echoes report of AI partnership talks between Apple and Google

On Sunday night, Bloomberg reported that Apple is in talks with Google about licensing its Gemini technology to power some AI features coming to the iPhone. A new report from The New York Times today echoes those claims, citing “three people with knowledge of the discussions” between Apple and Google.

Today’s story corroborates what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was first to report on Sunday. The NYTimes reiterates:

Apple is in discussions with Google about using the search giant’s generative artificial intelligence model called Gemini for its next iPhone, as the company races to embrace a technology that has upended the tech industry. The talks are preliminary and the exact scope of a potential deal hasn’t been defined, three people with knowledge of the discussions said. Apple has also held discussions with other A.I. companies, one of these people said, as it looks to tap into the power of a large language model capable of analyzing vast amounts of data and generating text on its own.

Citing “two people familiar with its development,” today’s report also says that Apple’s effort to “develop its own large language model” has been running behind the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini.

Bloomberg’s initial report included additional details about the scope of the talks between Apple and Google. Apple is preparing a wide array of new AI features for iOS 18, which is set to debut at WWDC in June. Bloomberg says we shouldn’t expect any announcement from Apple about a partnership until WWDC at the earliest.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.