Apple on Tuesday announced WWDC 2024, the next edition of its annual conference for developers, which will take place from June 10 to 14. Ahead of the special event, the company has now unveiled a new YouTube channel where developers can find all the WWDC sessions to watch.

Apple Developer and WWDC videos now available on YouTube

The news was shared by Serenity Caldwell, Content Director and now Design Evangelist for visionOS and other Apple platforms. Caldwell said in a post on X that Apple has been “working hard behind the scenes to bring sessions to YouTube.” The new channel, which is already live on YouTube, features all the videos from WWDC 2023.

When WWDC 2024 kicks off in June, developers will also be able to find videos from this year’s conference on YouTube. Of course, the sessions will still be available on the Apple Developer website and app.

At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 with a huge focus on AI-based features. The company will also unveil visionOS 2, the first major update to the visionOS operating system.

Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.

Similar to previous years, all WWDC 2024 sessions will be pre-recorded. The company will hold an in-person event at Apple Park for the press and selected developers, who can sign up to attend via the Apple Developer website.

