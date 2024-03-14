Apple acquires DarwinAI startup ahead of iOS 18’s AI push

Apple has acquired DarwinAI, an artificial intelligence startup focused on making AI systems smaller and faster, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple has added dozens of DarwinAI employees to its own AI team following the acquisition earlier this year.

The report explains that DarwinAI’s systems will help Apple in its efforts to run AI on devices instead of in the cloud. The company also focuses on AI technology for manufacturing and supply chain uses:

DarwinAI has developed AI technology for visually inspecting components during the manufacturing process and serves customers in a range of industries. But one of its core technologies is making artificial intelligence systems smaller and faster. That work that could be helpful to Apple, which is focused on running AI on devices rather than entirely in the cloud. Alexander Wong, an AI researcher at the University of Waterloo who helped build the business, has joined Apple as a director in its AI group as part of the deal.

Apple is expected to announce a host of AI features for iOS 18 at WWDC in June. According to rumors, these new features will include an upgraded version of Siri as well as new AI features in Messages, iWork, Apple Music, and more. Apple is also integrating AI technology into Xcode as well as its customer service operations.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased Apple’s plans for new AI announcements this year on two separate occasions. During Apple’s Q1 earnings call last month, Cook said that Apple will share details on its AI work “later this year.” During Apple’s shareholder meeting a few weeks later, Cook teased that Apple will “break new ground” in generative AI this year.

You can learn more about the company’s AI plans in our dedicated roundup.