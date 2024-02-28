Apple CEO Tim Cook has a message for Wall Street. He believes Apple “break new ground” on generative AI this year. Cook’s latest AI hype comments came today during Apple’s annual shareholders meeting.

During the meeting, a shareholder proposal to release a report on AI and ethics was voted down as expected.

This marks the Apple CEO’s second tease for major AI news out of the company so far this month. A few weeks ago, Cook promised Apple AI announcements coming later this year — likely WWDC in June. That’s when iOS 18 will be unveiled, which Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has frequently reported will focus on AI features.

Last fall, Apple briefly mentioned generative AI when it introduced new auto-correct and text prediction features across its platforms.

The question today, however, is does Cook actually believe Apple will move the needle on AI after being mostly mum on the subject so far? Or does Cook simply mean Apple is breaking new ground on its own AI technologies this year? Knowing Cook, he most certainly means the former.

We’re certain to learn more about what iOS 18 will have in store for AI features in the coming months. In the meantime, investors are hearing the message they need to stay positive on the stock. The Apple Car project is canned, and AI is the new focus.

As is typical for Apple, the company will be entering the competition after the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. However, Apple has the system level access to its platforms that could “super power” the Apple ecosystem experience — not the mention silicon designed for their needs.

Exciting times ahead!