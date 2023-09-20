Poll: Has iOS 17 improved Apple’s autocorrect for you?

iOS 17 has only been out a few days, and people are already praising the new autocorrect. That’s great news to anyone who has fumbled with autocorrect over the last few years.

The last time Apple made a big deal about autocorrect, it was about using machine learning and the iPhone install base to make autocorrect smarter than ever. It turns out that might have made autocorrect learn all the wrong lessons.

Starting with iOS 17, Apple hopes to turn that ship around. Autocorrect now uses a large language model under the hood, and the results seem to be positive. LLM is the new hot buzz word, after all.

The new system also enables a predictive text feature that suggests words and word completions in-line as you type. Hitting the space bar will insert the suggestion without needing to tap the predictive text bar.

Autocorrect also has a new look. When autocorrect fires off, a blue line will signal the change so you can clearly review it and not get burned.

