 Skip to main content

Poll: Has iOS 17 improved Apple’s autocorrect for you?

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 20 2023 - 12:03 pm PT
11 Comments
iOS 17 autocorrect

iOS 17 has only been out a few days, and people are already praising the new autocorrect. That’s great news to anyone who has fumbled with autocorrect over the last few years.

The last time Apple made a big deal about autocorrect, it was about using machine learning and the iPhone install base to make autocorrect smarter than ever. It turns out that might have made autocorrect learn all the wrong lessons.

Starting with iOS 17, Apple hopes to turn that ship around. Autocorrect now uses a large language model under the hood, and the results seem to be positive. LLM is the new hot buzz word, after all.

The new system also enables a predictive text feature that suggests words and word completions in-line as you type. Hitting the space bar will insert the suggestion without needing to tap the predictive text bar.

Autocorrect also has a new look. When autocorrect fires off, a blue line will signal the change so you can clearly review it and not get burned.

How has your luck been so far? Does autocorrect feel like luck might not be part of the formula now? Let us know in the comments and our poll as you make your own determination!

Can’t see poll? Click here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17
autocorrect

autocorrect

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.