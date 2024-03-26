Apple last month opened applications for the 2024 Swift Student Challenge. The annual competition encourages developers to show off their coding skills by creating playground projects. This year, Swift Student Challenge winners will be invited to attend the WWDC 2024 kick-off event at Apple Park.

2024 Swift Student Challenge

As the company revealed more details about WWDC 2024 earlier today, it also shared more information about the 2024 Swift Student Challenge. Apple will announce the winners of this year’s edition on Thursday, March 28. Applicants will be able to see their status in the competition through the Apple Developer website.

The company will choose 350 winners who will have the opportunity to attend the WWDC 2024 kick-off event in Cupertino, California on June 10. And for the first time, Apple will recognize 50 “Distinguished Winners” who will have an “extraordinary three-day experience” at Apple Park.

The Swift Student Challenge supports and uplifts the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. On March 28, we’ll announce this year’s winners, who’ll be eligible to attend the special event at Apple Park. We’ll also recognize 50 Distinguished Winners, who’ll be invited to Cupertino for an extraordinary three-day experience that includes the special event at Apple Park.

The winners of the Swift Student Challenge will also receive a one-year subscription to the Apple Developer Program, a voucher to take an Apple Developer Program certification exam, and a “special gift from Apple.” In the past, winners have been presented with AirPods Pro, WWDC-themed pins, and an exclusive jacket.

WWDC 2024

This year’s WWDC will take place from June 10 to 14. Similar to previous Apple events, the WWDC 2024 sessions will be pre-recorded and streamed online – although the press and invited developers will have the opportunity to watch the opening keynote at an in-person event.

Apple is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and also visionOS at WWDC 2024. Rumors suggest that iOS 18 will introduce significant changes, including multiple AI-based features and a new way of organizing the Home Screen. It’s unclear whether the company plans to introduce new hardware at the event.