Apple opens 2024 Swift Student Challenge applications with new ‘Distinguished Winners’ category

Apple has officially opened applications for the 2024 Swift Student Challenge. “Apple is proud to support and uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs with the Swift Student Challenge,” Apple touts.

Apple says:

The Challenge has given thousands of student developers the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding capabilities through app playgrounds, and earn real-world skills that they can take into their careers and beyond.

Students interested in the Swift Student Challenge can sign up on Apple’s developer website. Applications will be open for the next three weeks. 350 winners will be chosen overall, while 50 “Distinguished Winners” will be invited to Apple Park next summer. All winners will receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, a complimentary voucher to take an App Development with Swift certification exam, and a special gift from Apple.

Details on eligibility requirements are available on Apple’s website, as are a number of learning resources for students.