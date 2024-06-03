Apple’s WWDC 2024 kicks off next week, and the company is expected to introduce new versions of its operating systems, including iOS 18 and visionOS 2. Ahead of the opening keynote on Monday, the company has now updated the Apple Developer app with some new features and enhancements.

What’s new in the Apple Developer app

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Developer app helps developers keep up with news and videos about Apple’s platforms. The company also uses the app to stream WWDC 2024 sessions.

With its latest update, the app now shows users a related video to play next when a video ends. Also new in version 10.6 of the Apple Developer app is an option to tap on the thumbnail of a video to present it in full screen when the iPhone is in landscape mode.

In addition, Apple says it has fixed bugs and made the app ready for all the WWDC 2024 sessions that will be streamed next week. You can download the Apple Developer app for free on the App Store. It’s available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro.

More about WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024 will begin on June 10 with a pre-recorded opening event. During this event, the company will unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and more. The company invited the press and some developers to watch the event from Apple Park.

Shortly following the keynote, a Platforms State of the Union will kick off at 1 p.m. PDT on June 10, and can also be streamed live in the Apple Developer app and on the developer website. Apple is expected to announce many new generative AI features for its devices at WWDC.

Throughout the week, developers will have access to experts at Apple who are available to assist with implementing all the latest features and technologies of the coming software platforms into their apps. Of course, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of the whole event.