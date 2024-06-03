WWDC 2024 is just a week away, as Apple has set the conference’s opening event for Monday, June 10. Ahead of the event, the company has now confirmed that it will stream the WWDC 2024 opening keynote on YouTube alongside livestreams on its website and Apple TV app.

Watch WWDC 2024 live on YouTube

Of course, while the live streaming page is already up on Apple’s YouTube channel, you won’t be able to watch it until next Monday. “Join the worldwide developer community for a week of technology, community and creativity. Set a reminder now, and we’ll notify you before showtime,” the description of the live event on YouTube reads.

It’s been a while since Apple has been broadcasting its special events on YouTube in addition to its own platforms. This year, Apple will also share WWDC sessions on YouTube via the new Apple Developer channel.

Since 2020, all Apple events have been pre-recorded – so it’s likely that the WWDC 2024 opening keynote will follow suit. During the event, the company is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and more with a huge focus on artificial intelligence (AI). No new hardware is expected for this year’s conference.

The keynote will take place at 10 a.m. PDT and be streamed live on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. Apple invited the press and some developers to watch the event from Apple Park.

Throughout the week, developers will have access to experts at Apple who are available to assist with implementing all the latest features and technologies of the coming software platforms into their apps. Of course, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of the whole event.

