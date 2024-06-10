 Skip to main content

Apple Store is down ahead of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence announcements at WWDC

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 10 2024 - 9:38 am PT
0 Comments

The Apple Store is down ahead of the WWDC keynote in just twenty minutes time. We are expecting Apple to announce iOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, new macOS, and more.

AI is believed to be the center of the announcements, with Apple branding its new endeavour as ‘Apple Intelligence’.

New software will include AI summaries of notifications and messages, generative emoji, and photo editing features. Even outside of the AI announcements, iOS 18 is anticipated to be one of the biggest updates ever.

Apple typically takes the store down in the wake of new hardware, but we aren’t expecting any new products at WWDC this year. However, international availability of Apple Vision Pro is a possibility.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing