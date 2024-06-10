Apple Store is down ahead of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence announcements at WWDC

The Apple Store is down ahead of the WWDC keynote in just twenty minutes time. We are expecting Apple to announce iOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, new macOS, and more.

AI is believed to be the center of the announcements, with Apple branding its new endeavour as ‘Apple Intelligence’.

New software will include AI summaries of notifications and messages, generative emoji, and photo editing features. Even outside of the AI announcements, iOS 18 is anticipated to be one of the biggest updates ever.

Apple typically takes the store down in the wake of new hardware, but we aren’t expecting any new products at WWDC this year. However, international availability of Apple Vision Pro is a possibility.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.