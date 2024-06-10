 Skip to main content

Which iPads can run iPadOS 18? Here’s the list …

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 10 2024 - 11:52 am PT
4 Comments
Which iPads can run iPadOS 18?

iPadOS 18 hasn’t given us all the features we’d like to have the software finally catch up with the hardware, but it’s still a very welcome update.

The bad news, of course, is that each major update means dropping support for some older iPads, and this year is no exception …

Apple has announced that the following iPad models are compatible with iPadOS 18:

  • iPad: 7th-gen and later (2019)
  • iPad mini: 5th-gen and later (2019)
  • iPad Air: 3rd-gen and later (2019)
  • iPad Pro: 1st-gen 11-inch and later (2018), 3rd-gen 12.9-inch and later (2018)

How to identify your iPad model and iPadOS version

If you’re unsure of the exact model and generation of your iPad, it’s easy to check:

Settings > General > About

and check the model name and generation.

To check which version of iPadOS you are currently running:

Settings > Software Update

and check your current version. If an update is available, your iPad will show it here.

Check all our WWDC 2024 coverage, live from Apple Park, for all the latest news from the event.

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash

