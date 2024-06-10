Which iPads can run iPadOS 18? Here’s the list …

iPadOS 18 hasn’t given us all the features we’d like to have the software finally catch up with the hardware, but it’s still a very welcome update.

The bad news, of course, is that each major update means dropping support for some older iPads, and this year is no exception …

Apple has announced that the following iPad models are compatible with iPadOS 18:

iPad: 7th-gen and later (2019)

iPad mini: 5th-gen and later (2019)

iPad Air: 3rd-gen and later (2019)

iPad Pro: 1st-gen 11-inch and later (2018), 3rd-gen 12.9-inch and later (2018)

How to identify your iPad model and iPadOS version

If you’re unsure of the exact model and generation of your iPad, it’s easy to check:

Settings > General > About

and check the model name and generation.

To check which version of iPadOS you are currently running:

Settings > Software Update

and check your current version. If an update is available, your iPad will show it here.

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash