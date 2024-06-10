These are the Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 11

Apple on Monday announced watchOS 11, the next major software update for Apple Watch. The update comes with new fitness and health features, as well as bringing Live Activities and the Translate app to Apple Watch. However, not every Apple Watch model is compatible with watchOS 11 – so read on to find out if your device is still supported.

watchOS 11 will finally enable taking a rest day with your Activity rings without losing track of an important streak. In the past, even if you had to take a day off because of an illness or some other factor outside your control, you would lose your Activity ring completion streak.

You can now also set custom activity ring goals for different days of the week. So you can push for higher goals on days you know you’ll be able to do more, and set more realistic goals for others. And with the new Vitals app, you can view your health data and make important decisions about your health and fitness.

Apple today previewed watchOS 11, with features for Apple Watch that build on its leading sensor technology, advanced algorithms, and science-based approach to offer breakthrough insights into users’ health and fitness, and more personalization than ever. The new Vitals app surfaces key health metrics and context to help users make more informed day-to-day decisions, and the ability to measure training load offers a game-changing new experience when working out for improved fitness and performance. Activity rings are even more customizable, the Smart Stack and Photos face use intelligence to feature more individualization, and Apple Watch and the Health app on iPhone and iPad offer additional support for users who are pregnant. Check In, the Translate app, and new capabilities for the double tap gesture come to Apple Watch for added connectivity and convenience.

watchOS 11 compatibility

Unfortunately, some Apple Watch models have been discontinued and will not run watchOS 11. Here’s the list of devices compatible with the update:

Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and the first Apple Watch SE won’t get the watchOS 11 update this fall. The first beta of watchOS 11 will be available to developers later today.