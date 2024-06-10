 Skip to main content

These are the Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 11

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 10 2024 - 11:57 am PT
1 Comment
Apple Watch watchos 11

Apple on Monday announced watchOS 11, the next major software update for Apple Watch. The update comes with new fitness and health features, as well as bringing Live Activities and the Translate app to Apple Watch. However, not every Apple Watch model is compatible with watchOS 11 – so read on to find out if your device is still supported.

watchOS 11 will finally enable taking a rest day with your Activity rings without losing track of an important streak. In the past, even if you had to take a day off because of an illness or some other factor outside your control, you would lose your Activity ring completion streak.

You can now also set custom activity ring goals for different days of the week. So you can push for higher goals on days you know you’ll be able to do more, and set more realistic goals for others. And with the new Vitals app, you can view your health data and make important decisions about your health and fitness.

Apple today previewed watchOS 11, with features for Apple Watch that build on its leading sensor technology, advanced algorithms, and science-based approach to offer breakthrough insights into users’ health and fitness, and more personalization than ever. The new Vitals app surfaces key health metrics and context to help users make more informed day-to-day decisions, and the ability to measure training load offers a game-changing new experience when working out for improved fitness and performance.

Activity rings are even more customizable, the Smart Stack and Photos face use intelligence to feature more individualization, and Apple Watch and the Health app on iPhone and iPad offer additional support for users who are pregnant. Check In, the Translate app, and new capabilities for the double tap gesture come to Apple Watch for added connectivity and convenience.

watchOS 11 compatibility

Unfortunately, some Apple Watch models have been discontinued and will not run watchOS 11. Here’s the list of devices compatible with the update:

Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and the first Apple Watch SE won’t get the watchOS 11 update this fall. The first beta of watchOS 11 will be available to developers later today.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
watchOS 11

watchOS 11

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing