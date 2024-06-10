Apple unveils iOS 18 with new home screen customization, Control Center revamp, more

iOS 18 has officially been announced. The update includes new home screen customization, improvements to dark mode, and more. Head below for a full roundup of everything new in iOS 18 this year for iPhone users.

Apple announces ‘Apple Intelligence’: personal AI models across iPhone, iPad and Mac

New home screen customization: new theming option for app icons, you can place app icons anywhere, and automatically tint icons with dark mode.

Revamped Control Center with a multipage layout. There’s also a new “Controls Gallery,” which will also let third-party developers offer widgets for Control Center.

You can also swap the new controls onto the lock screen, replacing the flashlight and camera icons. Finally!

iOS 18 supports locking individual apps behind Face ID.

In the Messages app, Tapbacks have been redesigned, and you can now tap back with any emoji or sticker.

Messages app now supports scheduled send.

Support for text effects and text formatting options like underline, strike-through, and more.

Messages via Satellite allows iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users to send iMessages without Wi-Fi or cell service, SMS via satellite as well.

Mail app: automatic categorization, handled completely on device.

Apple Maps adds detailed topographic maps, including offline support.

Apple Wallet adds tap to pay for Apple Cash, new Apple Pay Online platform, and improved support for event tickets.

Journal app now supports logging your state of mind and track goals, new Insights view, and search support.

Game Mode is coming to iPhone, minimizing background activity to ensure the highest frame rates.

For the Photos app, Apple says we’re getting the biggest redesign ever. Designed to make it easier to handle growing Photos library sizes. New option to easily hide screenshots. New “Collections” feature that helps keep track of recent photos and suggestions.

Photos app can now group people to together.

New Carousel interface for your photos.

iOS 18 will add RCS, reminders integration in Calendar, an option to make your home screen icons bigger, and more.

Keep up with all the latest news in our dedicated WWDC 2024 news hub.