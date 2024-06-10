Don’t have a connection? iOS 18 lets you send messages with your iPhone over satellite

Today during its WWDC keynote, Apple announced a variety of updates coming to the Messages app in iOS 18.

One major new feature will enable using the Messages app even when you don’t have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

We’ve all found ourselves in that scary situation where our iPhone doesn’t have an Internet connection. We’re away from Wi-Fi, and in an area where cellular service is poor.

Building on the technology that first enabled Emergency SOS via satellite, in iOS 18 Apple is introducing Messages via satellite.

Available only on the iPhone 14 or later, this feature will do exactly what it sounds like: enable sending messages over a satellite connection. Your iPhone will walk you through the steps of establishing a satellite connection, then send your essential communications using that connection.