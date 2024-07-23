 Skip to main content

iOS 18 beta 4 adds new CarPlay wallpapers – and you can download them here

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 23 2024 - 12:22 pm PT
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 introduce new wallpapers for iPhone and iPad users, and we’ve made them available for download here. However, with the release of iOS 18 beta 4 for developers on Tuesday, Apple has also added new wallpapers for CarPlay – and we’re making them available for download as well.

New CarPlay wallpapers coming with iOS 18

The new CarPlay wallpapers are very similar to the new iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 wallpapers, which are all inspired by the Siri logo. However, when it comes to the CarPlay version, they’re available in blue, gray, ochre, and purple. Each has light and dark versions.

Unfortunately, you can’t set a CarPlay wallpaper using an image from your photo library. However, you can use these wallpapers on other devices.

Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution CarPlay wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

If you’ve already updated to iOS 18 beta 4, you can change the CarPlay wallpaper by going to Settings > Wallpaper. It’s worth noting that Apple has also removed some old CarPlay wallpapers with the update.

Do you like the new wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

