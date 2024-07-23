iOS 18 beta 4 now rolling out to developers

iOS 18 beta 4 is now available for developers. The update comes two weeks after iOS 18 beta 3 was initially released, and a week after it was re-released alongside the iOS 18 public beta.

The build number for iOS 18 beta 3 is 22A5316j. There’s no word on what’s new, but we’ll dive into the update and have more details soon.

Apple’s new software version will be complete in the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. For the time being, testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 18 beta on primary devices.

iOS 18 beta 3 made several changes to Apple’s software platform for iPhone users. These included a new Home screen feature that turns app icons to dark mode, a new dynamic wallpaper system, and more.

As of right now, iOS 18 beta 4 is only available for developer beta testers. A new build will likely be released to public beta testers next week.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 4 or iPadOS 18 beta 4? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

More on iOS 18 beta testing

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.