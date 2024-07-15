 Skip to main content

Apple releases updated builds of iOS 18 beta 3 and macOS Sequoia beta 3 to developers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 15 2024 - 10:18 am PT
3 Comments
Apple is now rolling out updated builds of iOS 18 beta 3 and macOS Sequoia beta 3. The revised builds come a week after the original beta 3 was released and are a strong indication that the company is gearing up to launch the first iOS 18 and macOS 15 public betas.

New iOS 18 beta 3 and macOS 15 beta 3 build

For instance, the current build number for iOS 18 beta 3 is 22A5307f, while the new one is 22A5307i. For macOS Sequoia, the new build number is 24A5289h, while the previous one was 24A5289g. It’s unclear at this point whether there’s anything new in these updated builds, but it’s likely that they just bring some additional bug fixes.

There’s a lot of anticipation about when Apple will enable Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18 beta and macOS Sequoia beta. So far, none of the AI-related stuff is available to beta users. The company said that some features would be available later this summer, while others are not expected until 2025.

With iOS 18 beta 3, Apple has introduced a new variant of the system’s default wallpaper that changes color during the day. The update also refines the new Photos app and the redesigned flashlight interface on iPhones with Dynamic Island. The update also enabled RCS on the iPhone for more carriers around the world.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta or macOS 15 beta? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

