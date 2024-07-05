Safari is one of the many Apple apps bundled with iOS and macOS. With iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, Apple has introduced Safari 18 with new features and improvements. However, when it comes to the Mac, you don’t need to update your Mac to macOS 15 in order to try out the new Safari 18 beta.

Safari 18 beta

The new version of Safari comes with Highlights, a new way to quickly find relevant information (such as an address or phone number) on a webpage. It also introduces a redesigned Reader that summarizes webpage content using AI. There are a lot of improvements in the backend too.

While features like Highlights will likely remain exclusive to iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, the beta version of Safari 18 for previous versions of macOS brings many of the backend improvements.

This includes better support for accessibility features, new options for using Apple Pay on the web, support for the WebAuthn PRF extension, compatibility with new CSS and JavaScript features, and much more.

Anyone with a Mac running macOS Sonoma or macOS Ventura can download Safari 18 beta from the Apple Beta Software website. It’s worth noting that installing Safari beta on your Mac replaces the main Safari rather than keeping both versions, so don’t do this if you rely on Safari for your work.

For now, iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia are still available as beta previews for developers. A public beta will be released this month, while the official launch is scheduled for this fall. You can find the Safari 18 beta release notes here.

