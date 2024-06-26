Since iOS 14, iPhone and iPad users can customize their experience with AirPods and Beats headphones using the Headphone Accommodations feature, which amplifies soft sounds and adjusts certain frequencies according to the user’s hearing needs. With macOS Sonoma, Apple is finally bringing this feature to the Mac.

Headphone Accommodations coming to the Mac

For users running the latest beta version of macOS Sequoia, the Headphone Accommodations options can be found in System Preferences > Accessibility > Audio. When the feature is on, Apple says that the system makes the sound “more crisp and clear” for music, movies, calls, and podcasts.

Headphone Accommodations works with these headphones:

AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation)

AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation)

AirPods Max

Apple EarPods (with 3.5 mm Headphone Plug or Lightning Connector)

Powerbeats

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo Buds

It’s worth noting that although the Headphone Accommodations settings were already visible in the first beta of macOS Sequoia, Apple notes that the feature wasn’t working before – but this was fixed with beta 2.

More about macOS Sequoia

With macOS Sequoia, users have new ways to take advantage of Continuity features between Mac and iPhone. For example, users can now not only mirror their iPhone screen on their Mac, but also interact with the iPhone screen.

Apple has also introduced a standalone Passwords app with macOS Sequoia, letting users easily manage their passwords without the need for third-party apps. And coming later this year, Apple Intelligence will enable many AI-based features for the Mac.

macOS Sequoia will be available to the public this fall. A developer preview is now available, while a public beta will be released next month.