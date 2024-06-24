Apple releases macOS Sequoia beta 2 for developers

In addition to iOS 18 beta 2, Apple has also released macOS 15 Sequoia beta 2 for developer testers today. As announced on Friday, macOS Sequoia beta 2 adds support for iPhone Mirroring, one of the top features of this year’s macOS upgrade.

As a refresher, here’s how Apple describes the new iPhone Mirroring feature in macOS Sequoia and iOS 18:

macOS Sequoia makes Continuity even more magical with iPhone Mirroring, which allows users to fully access and engage with their iPhone — right from their Mac. A user’s custom wallpaper and icons appear just like on their iPhone, and they can swipe between pages on their Home Screen, or launch and browse any of their favorite apps. The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac also let a user interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through. Users can seamlessly drag and drop between iPhone and Mac, and a user’s iPhone remains locked, so nobody else can access or see what the user is doing. It also works great with StandBy, which stays visible, so users can get information at a glance. Additionally, users can review and respond to iPhone notifications directly from their Mac

In addition to iPhone Mirroring, macOS Sequoia also includes a new window tiling feature, new features for Safari, a dedicated Passwords app, and more. Learn more about everything new in macOS Sequoia in our full in-depth feature roundup.

The macOS Sequoia beta is currently only available to developers beta testers. A public beta is expected to be released in July, followed by general availability to everyone later this fall.

The build number for today’s macOS Sequoia beta 2 release is 24A5279h.

Spot any changes in today’s release of macOS Sequoia beta 2? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.