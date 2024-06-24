iOS 18 beta 2 now available with iPhone Mirroring and more

As expected, iOS 18 beta 2 is now available for developers. The update comes two weeks after iOS 18 was announced at WWDC. iOS 18 includes new features like upgraded home screen customization, a revamped Control Center, and much more.

iOS 18 beta 2 now available

Apple unveiled iOS 18 at WWDC two weeks ago and concurrently released the first beta for developers. Throughout the summer, Apple will roll out new betas of iOS 18 in preparation for its public release in September.

Each new iOS 18 beta is expected to introduce numerous changes, bug fixes, and additional features. Apple closely monitors feedback from iOS 18 beta testers, with each successive beta addressing complaints, bug reports, and performance issues.

The iOS 18 beta is currently only available to registered developer beta testers. The update will launch to public beta testers sometime in July, followed by a release to the general public in September. For the time being, testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 18 beta on primary devices.

Apple has already confirmed that iOS 18 beta 2 will add support for iPhone Mirroring as well as SharePlay screen sharing upgrades. We’ll dive into those features once the updates have fully rolled out.

The build number for iOS 18 beta 2 is 22A5297f.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 2 or iPadOS 18 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.