Apple says iOS 18 beta 2 will be released on Monday with two new features

Apple has confirmed that iOS 18 beta 2 will be available next Monday. That’s exactly two weeks after iOS 18 was announced at WWDC 2024. Notably, Apple has confirmed that there are two new features that will be available in iOS 18 beta 2: iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing.

As we’ve covered, there are a number of features that Apple announced for iOS 18 that aren’t available in the iOS 18 beta. Some of these features won’t be ready until later this year, after iOS 18 has already been released to the general public. Others, however, are expected to be added throughout the beta testing process.

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence and other iOS 18 features won’t be available in the EU this year due to the DMA. As part of this announcement, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz confirmed that iOS 18 beta 2 is coming next week, and it will add iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing (via The Verge).

iPhone Mirroring will allow Mac users to mirror their iPhone’s display to their Mac. This will include interacting with the iPhone, receiving iPhone notifications on your Mac, and seamless drag and drop between your Mac and iPhone.

Meanwhile, here are the details from Apple on SharePlay screen sharing: “With enhanced screen sharing capabilities, you can draw on someone’s screen so they can see what they can do on theirs, or control their screen and take actions yourself.”

Alongside the addition of these new features, iOS 18 beta 2 will likely fix a bunch of bugs, make some tweaks to other new features, and more.

iOS 18 beta 2 will be released for developers on Monday, likely alongside the second betas for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. A public beta will be available in July. Apple has said multiple times that select Apple Intelligence features will begin beta testing this summer.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.