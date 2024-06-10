 Skip to main content

How to install macOS Sequoia developer beta, now available for all users

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 10 2024 - 12:20 pm PT
0 Comments
macOS Sequoia

Today in its WWDC keynote, Apple outlined everything new coming to the Mac in this fall’s macOS Sequoia release. Some of the standout features include iPhone mirroring, a dedicated Passwords app, and of course Apple Intelligence features on M1 models and later.

Apple has now released developer beta 1 of macOS Sequoia. Even though the OS update won’t be released to the public until this fall, today’s beta release means users can install a pre-release version and run it immediately. You don’t even have to be an Apple developer.

How to install the developer beta of macOS Sequoia

Before installing beta software, it’s important to create a backup of your Mac and make sure you have ample free storage space available for the OS download.

After taking these steps, here’s how you can install the beta:

  1. Open the System Settings
  2. Go to General ⇾ Software Update
  3. Click the ‘i’ icon next to Beta Updates
  4. From the dropdown menu in the top-right, select the macOS Developer Beta
  5. Hit ‘Done’
  6. The update will then prompt you to install it

Should you install the beta?

Apple warns that beta software is not intended for devices you rely on in day-to-day use. That’s because all sorts of bugs and performance issues tend to plague beta software, especially early in the beta cycle.

Each year varies in terms of the stability of Apple’s betas. macOS tends to be one of the more stable platforms, because it usually doesn’t receive as many changes and new features as platforms like iOS.

That said, it’s always possible that any app or feature could break on a given beta. Users should only install the beta release with extreme caution and an awareness that they may need to revert to the stable release of macOS—a lengthy process.

Have you installed the developer beta of macOS? How is the stability and performance for you? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

WWDC

WWDC
WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024
macOS Sequoia

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing