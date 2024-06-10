 Skip to main content

Apple announces macOS 15 Sequoia with AI, Math Notes, Continuity improvements, more

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 10 2024 - 10:55 am PT
macos Sequoia

Apple on Monday announced macOS 15 “Sequoia” during the WWDC 2024 opening keynote. The new version of the Mac operating system comes with Math Notes, new features in Messages, a new way to mirror your iPhone on your Mac screen, and more.

What’s new with macOS 15 Sequoia

With macOS 15 Sequoia, users have new ways to take advantage of Continuity features between Mac and iPhone. For example, you can now not only mirror your iPhone screen on your Mac, but also control your iPhone directly from your Mac. Users can even drag and drop between macOS apps and the iPhone screen.

Apple has also introduced a standalone Passwords app with macOS 15 Sequoia, letting users easily manage their passwords without the need for third-party apps. Safari has also gotten smarter and now uses AI to automatically highlight useful information, such as map directions or a video on the webpage.

macOS 15 comes with “Apple Intelligence” built in. The new AI can generate text in apps and also help users generate images.

macOS 15 Sequoia

macOS 15 Sequoia will be available to the public this fall. The first Developer Beta will be released later today.

